7/7: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Kris Van Cleave examines the crisis of confidence in Boeing following a series of terrible accidents involving 737 Max jetliners. Also: Lee Cowan marks the 25th anniversary of the popular cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants; Seth Doane looks at the daring exploits of professional cliff divers; Holly Williams tours the decimated landscape of southern Gaza; David Martin looks at how tactics and technology are transforming the war in Ukraine; Nancy Giles visits exhibits celebrating Afrofuturism; Tracy Smith attends recording sessions around the world for a Henry Mancini tribute album; and Serena Altschul checks out a popular cooker known as the Big Green Egg.
