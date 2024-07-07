Determined Biden dismisses calls to drop out of race As Democratic faithful in deep-blue Madison, Wis., rallied this past week behind President Joe Biden, who said he's continuing his bid for a second term, some Democratic lawmakers – still grim about fallout from the 81-year-old's debate against former President Donald Trump – haven't been as upbeat. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin about what the experience of two past incumbent presidents, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, may teach us about Biden's campaign for reelection.