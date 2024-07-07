Can Boeing recover the public's trust? Founded in 1916, Boeing built a reputation as the gold standard in aviation design. But the storied company has been under scrutiny from regulators and the public alike after the 2018 and 2019 crashes of its 737 MAX, resulting in 346 deaths, and another incident with a 737 MAX this January involving a door panel blowing out mid-flight. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with investigative reporter Peter Robison (author of "Flying Blind"), and with a 737 pilot who says change at Boeing is desperately needed now.