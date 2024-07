A Henry Mancini tribute album In honor of the composer's centenary next year, the family of Henry Mancini has been recording a tribute album featuring some of the Oscar- and Grammy-winner's most beloved music, performed by some of the most celebrated artists today. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with flutists James Galway and Lizzo, who are putting their paws on the "Pink Panther" theme; and Michael Bublé, recording the song that Audrey Hepburn made famous, "Moon River." (Originally broadcast on October 22, 2023.)