This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 9)
Hosted by Jane Pauley.
COVER STORY: Pitch perfect: Commercial spokespeople talk about their TV fame
You know them at Flo, the Progressive Insurance saleswoman; Mayhem, the human embodiment of disasters covered by Allstate; and the unstoppable dancer from the Jardiance diabetes drug ads. Correspondent David Pogue talks with actors Stephanie Courtney, Dean Winters and Deanna Colon about how becoming nationally famous via TV commercials has (or hasn't) changed their lives.
ALMANAC: Feb 9
"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.
ARTS: The art of boxing
Rita Braver reports.
- Exhibition: "Strike Fast, Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing," at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida (through March 9)
- Catalogue: "Strike Fast, Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing," in Hardcover format, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on Super Bowl LIX
HEALTH: The Friendship Bench: Bringing talk therapy into underserved communities
Dr. Dixon Chibanda was one of the few practicing psychiatrists in Zimbabwe when he founded the Friendship Bench, a program that trained grandmothers to serve as "first responders" for those seeking mental health assistance in underserved communities. The program has since grown to include nearly 3,000 elderly listeners attending to more than 200,000 people all over Zimbabwe, and is now expanding to vulnerable communities in nine countries, including the United States. Chibanda talks with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook about how elderly advisers can be effective at alleviating symptoms of both depression and generalized anxiety disorders.
- friendshipbench.org
- Dixon Chibanda, Centre for Global Mental Health
- African Mental Health Research Initiative (AMARI)
- Friendship Bench DC (HelpAge USA)
- Washington Seniors Wellness Center, Washington, D.C.
- Documentary: "The Friendship Bench" (SeaLion Films)
- "The Friendship Bench: How Fourteen Grandmothers Inspired a Mental Health Revolution" by Dixon Chibanda, MD (New World Library), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available April 22 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.
MEDIA: The New Yorker magazine's first hundred years
The New Yorker, the beloved weekly magazine encompassing journalism, fiction, poetry and cartoons, is celebrating its one-hundredth birthday. "Sunday Morning" contributor (and New Yorker writer) Kelefa Sanneh goes inside the magazine's history with editor David Remnick, manager Bruce Diones, and Fergus McIntosh, who leads the magazine's battalion of fact-checkers, to discuss The New Yorker's longevity, national reach, and idiosyncratic appeal.
- The New Yorker
- "A Century of Fiction in The New Yorker 1925-2025," edited by Deborah Treisman (Knopf), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available February 25 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- "A Century of Poetry in The New Yorker 1925-2025," edited by Kevin Young (Knopf), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available February 25 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- Exhibition: "A Century of The New Yorker," beginning Feb. 25, at the New York Public Library, New York City
MOVIES: "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo on soaring to success
Cynthia Erivo, the dynamic vocalist who has won a Tony Award, a Grammy, and an Emmy, is now up for a best actress Oscar for playing Elphaba in the movie version of the musical "Wicked." She joins correspondent Seth Doane in East London, to show him the theater where she got her start. Erivo also discusses why she's often felt like the odd one out; how an estrangement from her father drove her to succeed; what she brought to the role of the Wicked Witch of the West; and the power she feels from singing live on a film set.
To watch a trailer for "Wicked" click on the video player below.
- "Wicked" is playing in theaters, and is available on Blu-Ray/DVD and VOD
- Follow Cynthia Erivo on Instagram
ARTS: Weaving a fascination for lace
A delicate jewel among textiles, lace is an elegant and deceptively simple creation whose appeal has been spun for centuries. Correspondent Lee Cowan teases the threads of the misunderstood history of lace, and talks with some of the hundreds of lacemakers who shared their craft at the annual convention of the International Organization of Lace, Inc.
- International Organization of Lace, Inc.
- Lacemaker and textile historian Elena Kanagy-Loux
- Brooklyn Lace Guild
- Follow lacemaker Linda Knott on Pinterest
- Allie Marguccio: Designs by Marguccio
BEVERAGES: A spirited take on maple syrup
This is not your grandad's maple syrup; Hollerhorn Distilling, in Naples, N.Y., makes spirits from locally-produced maple syrup, transforming the golden nectar, aged in used bourbon casks, into a clear, 80-to-100 proof liquor. Correspondent Luke Burbank takes a sip.
- "Tree Spirits," from Hollerhorn Distilling, Naples, N.Y.
- Twelve Mile Creek Maple Farm, Naples, N.Y.
COMMENTARY: Sports Illustrated's 4th-quarter comeback
The great comeback makes for one of the most popular sports tropes – and Sports Illustrated got to live one, when the venerable weekly magazine and its staff overcame financial obstacles to maintain its 70-year-long print tradition of sports journalism. "60 Minutes" correspondent Jon Wertheim comments on how a team, near defeat, refused to concede and came back as winners.
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Viva Vespa! (YouTube Video)
The Vespa, the sporty Italian motorbike, is as much a fashion accessory as it is a set of wheels. Seth Doane visits the Vespa factory in Pontedera, Italy, and takes a trip through Rome with Annie Ojile, an American expat who started a Vespa tour company, Scooteroma. (Originally broadcast on May 21, 2017.)
- vespa.com
- Scooteroma, Rome
- Vespa Club NYC (Facebook)
IN MEMORIAM: Notable Deaths in 2025 (Gallery)
A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
