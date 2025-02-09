"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo on soaring to success

Before gracing such grand venues as the Academy Awards, Cynthia Erivo could be found at the Stratford East Theatre in London, not far from where she grew up, and where she'd filled any role she could: "Working the bar or being an usher. And when I got to be in a play, I was so happy. That was a big deal for me."

Actress Cynthia Erivo, with correspondent Seth Doane, on stage at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London. CBS News

The talent that made her a big deal is undeniable – a dynamic vocalist who convincingly took on the role of Aretha Franklin, one of the many portrayals garnering Erivo critical acclaim.

Erivo performs Aretha Franklin's "How I Got Over" in the 2021 miniseries "Genius: Aretha":

Asked if she recognizes how special her voice is, Erivo replied, "What I think is most special is what I get back from people, the connections that get made. That's the thing I'm always looking for."

She connected with Broadway audiences in "The Color Purple," earning a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Tony Award.

And now, she's starring in the film "Wicked," which has 10 Oscar nominations, including best actress for Erivo. Opposite Ariana Grande, Erivo plays Elphaba, in this prequel to "The Wizard of Oz." Elphaba battles being an outcast and discovers her inner strength:

Excerpt: Cynthia Erivo performs "Defying Gravity," from "Wicked":

Fans has posted online their own renditions of "Defying Gravity." "It's really fun that people have taken it and made it their own," Erivo said. "And I'm glad that that moment brings so much joy to people."

"What do you think you brought to Elphaba?" I asked.

"The vulnerability, her humanity," she said.

"What's that vulnerability for you personally?"

"I think always wanting to do well and not wanting to fail, not wanting to let family down. Those are the insecurities. Finally owning how I look."

"What do you mean by that?"

"Well, I think we're not necessarily told that, you know, dark-skinned Black girls are the prettiest girls," Erivo said. "And the only person that really is telling you, thankfully, is your mother. It's up to you to figure out that for yourself, and to start owning what beauty is to you."

"You're really close with your mom. You're not with your dad?"

"No."

"As you've gone on to have more and more success and visibility, how much do you think about your dad?"

"I don't necessarily think about him too much, only that I wish him well," Erivo said. "When I was a teenager, [I was] very angry at what that relationship was. That sort of fractured relationship I have with him, I think, originally was one of the driving forces of, you know, you want to do well because you want to prove that you're good enough to be loved. But then, you have to start learning how to do it for you."

"What happened with your dad?"

"We had a falling-out that just never repaired," she said.

"And he just left early on?"

"Yeah."

"It's interesting that you trace some of your desire to find success to a desire to –"

"To be loved," Erivo said.

The 38-year-old lives in Los Angeles, but grew up in London. "London really is kind of what made me," she said.

Her parents were immigrants from Nigeria. Her mother's drive for a better life was formative. "My mom made a decision because she wanted more for herself. To do that is a really brave thing. And I think that watching her do that made me do the same – you sort of are given the tools to be determined enough to go after your dreams."

Her roles show range: Her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the 2019 film "Harriet" led to her first Academy Award nominations, for best actress and best original song, and secured her a place on the red carpet, where she speaks through another sort of language: fashion. "I think they're the words without the words," she said.

I asked, "What do you feel like you say with how you dress?"

"I think I tell people I'm a bit of a daredevil, that I am a kind rebel!" she replied.

Incredibly, she dared to sing live on the "Wicked" set while flying in a harness.

I asked, "How does singing live in a film like that change the final product?"

"Well, you can play," she said. "It means that you can act on impulse. … You have more breath, more space."

"It lets the performance change?"

"That's right. Moment to moment."

"And presumably it lets more of you –"

"… out!"

Lately, Erivo is letting more of herself out – releasing an album later this year. Then, there's part two of "Wicked," opening in November.

"I feel really open," she said. "I felt more myself then ever in this sort of last couple of years. It makes things a lot more fun, you know?"

"And maybe gives another meaning or undertone or something to this 'defying gravity'?" I asked.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah! It's kind of using the things that you thought would hold you back to soar!"



Story produced by Mikaela Bufano. Editor: Lauren Barnello.

