2/9: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue goes behind the scenes of commercial production with some of the most popular TV ad icons. Plus: Seth Doane sits down with Cynthia Erivo, a best actress Oscar nominee for “Wicked”; Kelefa Sanneh helps mark the 100th birthday of The New Yorker magazine; Dr. Jon LaPook reports on The Friendship Bench, a unique program of talk therapy provided by grandmothers; Lee Cowan examines the fine art of lacemaking; Rita Braver checks out an art exhibition devoted to boxing; Luke Burbank samples some distilled spirits made from maple syrup; and Jim Gaffigan has thoughts about the end of the football season.
