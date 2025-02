A Met Museum guard becomes a star Artist Armia Khalil emigrated to the U.S. from Egypt with nothing but $400 and a suitcase of sculpting tools. When his dreams of becoming a professional sculptor didn't work out, he got a job as a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where he could at least be in the presence of masters – never imagining that one day his work would be on display here, too. Steve Hartman reports.