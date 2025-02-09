How "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo is defying gravity Cynthia Erivo, the dynamic vocalist who has won a Tony Award, a Grammy, and an Emmy, is now up for a best actress Oscar for playing Elphaba in the movie version of the musical "Wicked." She joins correspondent Seth Doane in East London, to show him the theater where she got her start. Erivo also discusses how an estrangement from her father drove her to succeed; what she brought to the role of the Wicked Witch of the West; and the power she feels from singing live on a film set.