Jim Gaffigan on Super Bowl LIX and football withdrawal

Well, it's finally here. Today is Super Bowl Sunday. This year it's Super Bowl "LIX," which seems slightly inappropriate, but I guess that's just marketing!

I'm excited to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. But I must admit, I'm also a little bit … sad.

You may wonder, "Jim, are you sad because your team didn't make it?" No, it's not that.

Is it because the Lions and the Bills couldn't complete their storybook seasons?" It's not that, either.

I'm just not looking forward to next Sunday, the Sunday after the Super Bowl. I guess you could say I view the Super Bowl as half-empty.

Next Sunday is going to be brutal.

Those first couple Sundays after the NFL season are rough. I am always a little lost. Suddenly the day has, like, eight extra hours. I don't know what to do with all the time!

NFL games are the background of my Sunday – the games are always on, the sound of crowds cheering, whistles blowing and men grunting? It's comforting to me.

If I want to hear the voices of Jim Nantz or Tony Romo, I'll have to watch golf. Or those horrible shoe commercials.

Those first couple of non-NFL Sundays feel less like Sundays and more like Monday Eves. Sunday just becomes the day before I have to wake up early to get my kids up to go to school. I mean, I'll watch this show, "Sunday Morning" (I mean, if I'm on). But after that, what am I supposed to do? What do non-NFL fans even do on Sunday?

Maybe it's an opportunity. I could go to church!

But that would involve going outside, and being around people.

I could spend some quality time with my children. Nah, they wouldn't want that, either.

I don't know what I'm gonna do – but I'm sure I'll get through it.

… maybe.



For more info:



Story produced by Lucie Kirk. Editor: Libby Fabricatore.



See also: