Extended interview: Cynthia Erivo In this web exclusive, Cynthia Erivo, the Oscar-nominated star of the film 'Wicked," talks with Seth Doane about making and promoting the film version of the hit Broadway musical, and how she brought the character of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, to life. She also discusses the origins of her passion for acting; her unique process of recording an album; and the prospect of becoming an EGOT winner.