The art of boxing Pugilism has been a favored subject of artists and photographers since boxers first stepped into the ring. The exhibit "Strike Fast, Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing," at the Norton Museum of Art, in West Palm Beach, Fla., features more than 100 works, many by such heavyweight artists as George Bellows, Roy Lichtenstein and Keith Haring, and photographers like Harry Benson, who capture the fiery force, fame and conquest behind this most combative of sports. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.