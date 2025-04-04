This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 6)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Bernie Sanders

Robert Costa reports.



ALMANAC: April 6

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: Maintaining the safety of our food

Despite efforts to keep our nation's food supply safe, an estimated 3,000 people die each year, and 48 million are sickened, from food-borne Illnesses. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the efforts to minimize contamination and prevent outbreaks, and asks how the Trump administration's latest cuts will affect the work of food safety agencies.

For more info:



THEATER: "Smash" on Broadway: Reimagining a backstage tale for the stage

The TV show about the making of a Broadway musical devoted to Marilyn Monroe is now, finally, a Broadway musical itself. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with composing team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman ("Hairspray"), director Susan Stroman (a five-time Tony-winner), and star Robyn Hurder, who describe translating a melodrama of stardom into a comedy about the "hot mess" that lurks behind every Broadway musical.

To watch an excerpt of Robyn Hurder performing "Let Me Be Your Star," from "Smash," click on the video player below:

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



HARTMAN: Bird Calls



HEADLINES: Protests



Chef and humanitarian José Andrés. CBS News

BOOKS: José Andrés on feeding the needy, and feeding the soul

Restaurateur José Andrés, the humanitarian behind World Central Kitchen, and author of a new collection of life lessons titled "Change the Recipe," talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about balancing his business enterprises with the emergency relief that his organization provides in conflict zones and disaster areas around the globe.

For more info:

Actor Rami Malek with correspondent Seth Doane in London. CBS News

MOVIES: Rami Malek on being attracted to "profoundly alienated" characters

In "The Amateur," Rami Malek stars as a CIA code expert who takes matters into his own hands on a mission of revenge. He talks with correspondent Seth Doane about playing an unlikely action movie hero; how he prepared for his Oscar-winning performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody"; and how his "outsider" status has colored his work and life.

To watch a trailer for "The Amateur" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"The Amateur" (20th Century Studios) opens in theaters April 11

About 1,000 Greenlanders gathered in the city of Nuuk, to march to the U.S. consulate building in protest of President Donald Trump's recent remarks about acquiring Greenland, March 15, 2025. Ahmet Gurhan Kartal/Anadolu via Getty Images

WORLD: Greenlanders respond to Trump: "It will never be for sale"

President Trump's rhetoric about acquiring Greenland for the United States "one way or the other" has not only unsettled the residents of the North Atlantic Island but also our NATO allies. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams talks with one of Greenland's representatives in Denmark's parliament, and an expert in Arctic security, about how they believe "slash-and-burn" diplomacy by the Trump administration would destroy trust in America on the world stage.

For more info:



MOVIES: "Warfare": Recreating an Iraq War firefight in real-time

In 2006, a platoon of Navy SEALs was trapped in insurgent territory in Iraq, resulting in an agonizingly tense, bloody and chaotic firefight that is reenacted in the new film "Warfare." CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with co-writers and co-directors Ray Mendoza (an Iraq War veteran) and Alex Garland (whose last film was the dystopian "Civil War") about dramatizing the teamwork of servicemembers under fire, and how they fostered teamwork among their cast of actors.

To watch a trailer for "Warfare" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Warfare" (A24) opens in theaters April 11



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Val Kilmer as Mark Twain (YouTube Video)

Actor Val Kilmer, best known for "Top Gun," "The Doors," and his starring role as Batman, died on April 1, 2025, at age 65. In this Sept. 22, 2013 "Sunday Morning" story, correspondent Bill Geist sat down with Kilmer, then playing Mark Twain in his one-man stage show, "Citizen Twain," to discuss the legacy of the legendary humorist whom Vilmer called "the first great stand-up comedian."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Building the new World Trade Center (YouTube Video)

David Childs, lead architect of One World Trade Center, which rose from the site of the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan, died on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at age 83. In this "Sunday Morning" report that aired Sept. 4, 2011, correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Childs about the evolution of the tower's design, and visited the construction site of the 1,776-foot-tall skyscraper.

CBS News

ARTS: "Sunday Morning" Suns

Enjoy samples of sun art used on "CBS Sunday Morning" that have been highlighted in our weekly listings, for 2024 and 2025.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2025

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!