Rami Malek on being attracted to "profoundly alienated" characters In "The Amateur," Rami Malek stars as a CIA code expert who takes matters into his own hands on a mission of revenge. He talks with correspondent Seth Doane about playing an unlikely action movie hero; how he prepared for his Oscar-winning performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody"; and how his "outsider" status has colored his work and life.