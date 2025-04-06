Greenlanders respond to Trump: "It will never be for sale" President Trump's rhetoric about acquiring Greenland for the United States "one way or the other" has not only unsettled the residents of the North Atlantic island but also our NATO allies. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams talks with one of Greenland's representatives in Denmark's parliament, and an expert in Arctic security, about how they believe "slash-and-burn" diplomacy by the Trump administration would destroy trust in America on the world stage.