"Smash" on Broadway: Reimagining a backstage tale for the stage The TV show about the making of a Broadway musical devoted to Marilyn Monroe is now, finally, a Broadway musical itself. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with composing team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman ("Hairspray"), director Susan Stroman (a five-time Tony-winner), and star Robyn Hurder, who describe translating a melodrama of stardom into a comedy about the "hot mess" that lurks behind every Broadway musical.