"Warfare": Recreating an Iraq War firefight in real-time In 2006, a platoon of Navy SEALs was trapped in insurgent territory in Iraq, resulting in an agonizingly tense, bloody and chaotic firefight that is reenacted in the new film "Warfare." CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with co-writers and co-directors Ray Mendoza (an Iraq War veteran) and Alex Garland (whose last film was the dystopian "Civil War") about dramatizing the teamwork of servicemembers under fire, and how they fostered teamwork among their cast of actors.