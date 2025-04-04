Watch CBS News

Bernie Sanders: U.S. now a “pseudo-democracy”

In this preview of an interview to air on “CBS Sunday Morning” April 6, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders talks with CBS News’ Robert Costa about the influence of billionaires such as Elon Musk on the political process.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.