4/6: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Robert Costa about the dangers he says President Trump and Elon Musk pose for America’s democracy. Also: Kelefa Sanneh interviews chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés; Seth Doane profiles actor Rami Malek, starring in the new film “The Amateur”; Tracy Smith goes backstage with the backstage Broadway musical “Smash”; David Martin talks with the filmmakers behind the new movie “Warfare”; David Pogue looks at the nation’s food safety; Jo Ling Kent examines the effects of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs; and Holly Williams travels to Greenland, which has become a target of the Trump administration.