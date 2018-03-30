This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 1)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

COVER STORY: Information overload

"Sunday Morning" Special Contributor Ted Koppel looks at how our intense and constant use of technology might be affecting us.



ALMANAC: April Fool's Day

"Sunday Morning" looks at why April 1st is a day for hoaxes and pranks. Jane Pauley reports.

ART: Stained glass

Judson Studios, which has been creating remarkable stained glass windows for 120 years, keeps coming up with something new, their cutting-edge techniques attracting designers for all sorts of projects. Stained glass isn't just for churches anymore. Anna Werner reports.

ON BROADWAY: Perfect harmony

The husband-and-wife songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez are among the most celebrated in film and musical theatre. He's won Tonys for "Avenue Q" and "The Book of Mormon"; she was nominated for Drama Desk Awards for "In Transit." Together they've received Oscars for Disney's "Frozen" and the Pixar film "Coco." Mo Rocca reports as Anderson-Lopez & Lopez now bring "Frozen" to the Broadway stage.

HISTORY: The trial of Adolf Eichmann

"Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann" is a travelling exhibition that tells the story of the pursuit of the Nazi war criminal who made his way to Argentina after World War II. At his trial, Eichmann insisted that he was "just following orders" when he arranged for millions of European Jews to be transported to death camps.

Jim Axelrod examines the actual glass booth that Eichmann sat in during his trial in Israel, and spoke with former Mossad agent Avner Abraham, who curated the exhibit, now at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg.

MOVIES: Based on the book by…

Brook Silva-Braga profiles author Ernest Cline, whose meta-pop culture adventure story "Ready Player One" is now a blockbuster film directed by Steven Spielberg.

PASSAGE: TBD

MOVIES: John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

Actor John Krasinski, who made his name making us laugh in "The Office," has just directed his first horror film, "A Quiet Place." The scary part: it costars his wife, actress Emily Blunt. "Honestly, we had so many people telling us, 'You're gonna be divorced by the end,'" she told Anthony Mason.

REMEMBERING 1968: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, reports on the symbolism The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had for the civil rights movement, the personal connection he had for his parents, and how the nation is still coming to terms with Dr. King's assassination on April 4, 1968.

Morial also talks with singer and activist Harry Belafonte about his reminiscences of the civil rights icon.

HARTMAN: Basketball



CALENDAR: Week of April 2

From the 50th anniversary of a science fiction landmark, to National Alcohol Screening Day, "Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Bunnies



NATURE UP CLOSE: A brush country wildlife oasis

Santa Clara Ranch is a paradise for bird watchers and photographers, and more importantly is protected habitat for wildlife seeking refuge or rest.





