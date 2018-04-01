Calendar: Week of April 2

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the world premiere of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" in Washington, D.C.



On Tuesday, singer, actress, and animal welfare champion Doris Day turns 96. Que Sera,Sera!



Wednesday is Day One for the Seventh Annual National Academy of Inventors Conference in Washington.



Thursday is National Alcohol Screening Day, raising awareness of the harmful effects of alcohol abuse.



Friday sees the opening of the Pictures of the Year exhibit at the Newseum in Washington, a look back at 75 years of award-winning photojournalism.



And on Saturday, actor Jack Black hosts the My Friend's Place 30th anniversary gala in Los Angeles, highlighting the group's work on behalf of homeless youth.