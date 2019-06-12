Live Updates: At least 4 dead, 159 unaccounted for after condo collapse
Search and rescue teams are continuing to work around the clock in hopes of finding any survivors.
Search and rescue teams continue efforts to find 159 people who remain unaccounted for.
At least one person is confirmed dead after much of a multi-story condominium building collapsed into a huge pile of rubble in Surfside, near Miami Beach, authorities said.
Mayor Charles Burkett called the collapse "an unmitigated catastrophe."
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in the rubble where part of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building once stood.
President Biden spoke about the response to the deadly building collapse in South Florida during a press event about infrastructure at the White House. "We are on top of it," he said. "We are ready to move federal resources immediately." Watch his remarks.
A mattress could be seen near the boy as he was rescued and placed on a backboard.
Discount carrier is seeing a rebound after losing $3 billion last year as COVID-19 slammed travel.
The punishment came after the former Minneapolis police officer broke his more than yearlong silence in court.
While there is no clear indication that they're extra-terrestrial, 18 of the objects appear to have propulsion systems or technology that cannot be explained.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced it would pursue fines against passengers in eight incidents, while the Transportation Security Administration said its officers had been assaulted in two separate incidents.
Republicans raised concerns after President Biden said he would not support a bipartisan deal without an accompanying reconciliation bill.
At least 95% of passengers aboard Royal Caribbean ship have been vaccinated, according to cruise operator.
White House Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and more appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
"To crumble the speech I worked so hard for ... it broke my heart," Bryce Dershem told CBS News.
The president threw his support behind a deal negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators.
CBS News has reported that migrant children held at Fort Bliss are constantly monitored for self-harm, escape attempts and panic attacks.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell thinks higher prices are a short-term trend, but others say it could last for years.
California city's new policy requires workers to be fully vaccinated — or else risk losing their job.
Company stocks soared beyond 34% on news of the Federal Aviation Administration's approval.
Michael Lopez, 27, faces several charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment, officials said.
The parka brand famous for it's coyote-trimmed hoods will be stepping away from fur
The bones, related to Neanderthals, are up to 140,000 years old – "some of the last survivors of a once very dominant group," researchers say.
The U.S. has shifted its tone on the Houthi rebel movement, but the Iranian-backed group says it wants very specific action from the U.S., not recognition.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was already under fire after messages in which PM Boris Johnson called him "useless," but he appears to be hanging onto his job.
President Ashraf Ghani's White House meeting comes as the militants capitalize on the U.S. withdrawal, and claim Afghan forces are walking away without a fight.
"I apologize for pretending like I've been OK the past two years… I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me," Spears wrote in an Instagram caption posted Thursday.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Actor and activist Danny Glover will also receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy's Governors Awards ceremony in January 2022.
Shows, movies and documentaries you'll want to stream soon.
The show's director said it was her "goal" to acknowledge Loki's sexual orientation.
One of the largest unions in the country voted on a resolution Thursday to make unionizing Amazon workers a top priority.
Newest version of Microsoft's flagship operating system to become available later this year for those with Windows 10.
The tech entrepreneur, a pioneer of antivirus software, was facing charges of tax evasion in the U.S.
The agency's newly launched facility is meant to serve as a gathering point for government and private sector cybersecurity experts.
While the name of June's full moon doesn't actually refer to its color, it can be seen as a pinkish hue during moonrise and moonset.
The new roll-out solar arrays are part of an upgrade to counteract age-related degradation in the lab's original panels.
Federal agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest grasshopper-killing campaign since the 1980s.
Millions of Americans are getting CDC-issued "vaccination record" cards. Here's what to do with them.
As the U.S. grapples with the spread of the Delta variant, India has just labeled a new COVID strain mutated from it a "variant of concern."
The warning will come after a CDC advisory panel said data suggests a "likely association" between the vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation in teens and young adults.
The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are preparing to deliver a trio of babies over the next four months.
"Baby bonds" would help families of modest means build wealth and shrink the racial wealth gap, proponents say.
The parka brand famous for it's coyote-trimmed hoods will be stepping away from fur
Fed Chair Jerome Powell thinks higher prices are a short-term trend, but others say it could last for years.
An estimated 2.5 million workers will be affected when 10 states opt-out of enhanced benefit programs at the end of week.
Michael Lopez, 27, faces several charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment, officials said.
"To the group of neo-Nazis who did this, I want to be absolutely clear: get the hell out of our state," Governor Cuomo said.
CBS News' Jeff Pegues spoke to officers about body cameras, and whether they think the recordings improve policing.
Nearly 10,000 people have been killed this year alone from gun violence.
How do astronauts do laundry in space? They don't. They wear their underwear, gym clothes and everything else until they can't take the filth and stink anymore, then junk them. NASA wants to change that. CBS Los Angeles has the details.
Space Perspective wants to send 8 people on tourist excursions that shows them a 20-mile high view of Earth and the stars.
Engineers are confident they can return the Hubble Space Telescope to service after it was sidelined by a computer problem.
The year 1970 marked what many historians consider the first gay pride parades in America.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in the rubble where part of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building once stood.
Christy Salters-Martin dominated in the boxing ring but faced her toughest challenger at home.
After attending a music festival with her boyfriend in October 2017, Cayley Mandadi died from injuries she sustained that day -- but what exactly caused her death?
Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy's murder spree ended when he was caught shortly after attacking several women at Florida State University in Tallahassee.
CBSN and CBS MoneyWatch present "Employment in America: A Shifting Workforce." The special, anchored by Lana Zak, takes a look at the state of employment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and includes valuable information for job seekers and career changers.
Investigative reporter Michael Isikoff joins Major Garrett to discuss the murder of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the key timeline of events in Khashoggi's death, how then-President Trump and President Biden have responded, and Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman's role, on this week's episode of "The Takeout."
The family of George Floyd says they will not celebrate the 22 and 1/2 year prison sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. CBS News contributor Ibram X. Kendi spoke with CBSN's Elaine Quijano about the reaction to the judge's decision.
Before a judge sentenced him to 22 and 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin made a brief statement in court. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman called his comments "bizarre."
Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22 and 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett anchors Special Report coverage, with reporting and analysis from correspondent Jamie Yuccas, legal contributor Alexis Hoag, legal analyst Rikki Klieman, and professor and author Ibram X. Kendi.