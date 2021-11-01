Biden says Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate pact put us "behind the eight ball"

The New Pro-Gun Generation

Sign Up For Newsletters

Elon Musk will donate to end hunger – if UN is transparent

Southwest probing pilot's use of anti-Biden phrase on speaker system

Dole recalls bags of garden salad due to listeria concerns

Man fined for allegedly punching flight attendant now faces charges

Supreme Court rejects religious groups' challenge of New York abortion rule

Handball Federation ends bikini requirement for women after protests

Biden: Trump withdrawal from climate pact put us "behind the eight ball"

Tucker Reals is the CBSNews.com foreign editor, based at the CBS News London bureau.

Pope urges "radical" action on climate change ahead of COP26

Pope urges "radical" action on climate change ahead of COP26

COP26 climate summit gets underway in Glasgow

COP26 climate summit gets underway in Glasgow

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On