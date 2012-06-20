Afghanistan: The way forward
Complete coverage of the bloody insurgency, America's role in the fight, and Afghanistan's future
Latest
Taliban “open letter” to Trump urges U.S. to leave Afghanistan
The 1,600-word note says U.S. withdrawal would "truly deliver American troops from harm's way" and bring about "an end to an inherited war"
Pentagon IDs 2 paratroopers killed in Afghan attack
Sgt. Jonathon Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Ind., and Spc. Christopher Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, N.C., were killed Wednesday
U.S. service members killed in suicide attack
Suicide bomber strikes NATO convoy in southern Afghanistan
U.S.-led coalition says suicide blast hit convoy in Afghanistan
Taliban claims attack on vehicles near southern city of Kandahar; 2 U.S. troops confirmed dead
Explosions and gunfire in central Kabul attack
"The explosion was so strong. I was so afraid," said Maryam, a woman crying near the site of the attack
Dozens of Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban assault
U.S. Special Inspector General for Reconstruction (SIGAR) has said casualty rate among Afghanistan's National Security Forces "shockingly high"
What to do about the "stalemate" in Afghanistan
As part of our series, Issues That Matter, we take a closer look at America's longest war
Dozens killed in suicide car bomb attack
Afghan officials say bus carrying gov't employees targeted as Taliban claims responsibility
Americans in Afghanistan to help train fighters
U.S. Marines are returning to Afghanistan to fight for territory they once held. About 350 marines died in Helmand Province fighting against the Taliban since 2001, but within just two years of handing over the province to Afghan forces, in 2014, the Taliban was back in control. Charlie D'Agata reports.
Record number of Afghan civilians killed in 6 months
United Nations report finds 12% increase in civilians killed by insurgent attacks compared to 1st half of 2016
Suicide car bomber hits soldiers lining up outside bank
Many civilians killed in attack targeting troops in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, according to local officials
Terror groups battle for bin Laden's cave hideout
ISIS claims to have seized Tora Bora mountain hideout from Taliban in clashes, but Taliban says pretty much the opposite
Trump gives Mattis authority to set troop levels in Afghanistan
Move gives Mattis ability to send more troops; Mattis told Congress U.S. isn't winning in Afghanistan
Pentagon identifies Americans killed by Afghan soldier
Defense Department says three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan were based at Fort Campbell
Man, 2 sons allegedly killed in encounter with U.S. troops
U.S. military says no "official allegations" of civilian casualties after attack on convoy, but Afghan official says young boys killed
Three U.S. soldiers killed in attack in Afghanistan
A U.S. official says three servicemembers were killed in eastern Afghanistan when an Afghan commando opened fire on a group of U.S. troops. One other American was wounded, the official says. David Martin has the latest.
3 U.S. soldiers killed by Afghan commando
Commando opened fire on American troops in an eastern province, killing three
Protest near site of Kabul bombing turns deadly
Demonstrators blame government for failing to ensure public security after Wednesday’s blast killed dozens and wounded hundreds
U.S. Embassy guards killed, Americans injured in Kabul blast
At least 90 people were killed and 400 wounded in massive bombing that rocked Afghan capital Wednesday during rush hour
Dozens killed, hundreds injured in massive suicide car bombing
U.S. State Department official says 11 American contractors are among those wounded in massive suicide truck bomb attack
The latest on America's longest war
The Taliban now controls roughly one-third of Afghanistan -- more than at any time since 2001, when the war began
ISIS claims deadly attack on Afghan state media
Officials say 7 killed and 18 wounded in explosion, gunfight in eastern province where ISIS has been active
Trump considers sending more troops into Afghanistan
The Trump administration is considering sending more U.S. troops into Afghanistan. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joins CBSN from the Pentagon with more.
Pentagon seeks to ramp up U.S. role in Afghan war
Proposal expected to hit Trump's desk would change way U.S. troops work in war-torn nation, likely putting them in greater danger and possibly upping numbers
ISIS dealt series of serious blows in Afghan stronghold
Afghan air force pummels militants in same area where joint U.S. raid left top commander dead, along with 2 U.S. troops
Highlights
