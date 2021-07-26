Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 98 after final missing victim is identified

The final missing victim in the Surfside condo collapse has been identified, bringing the death toll to 98, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday. The announcement comes days after authorities ended their search for bodies at the site and more than a month after the deadly collapse.

"Nothing we can say or do will bring back these 98 angels who left behind grieving families, beloved friends, loved ones across this community and across the world," Levine Cava said at a press conference. "This tragedy at Surfside is something that will live with all of us forever."

While all of the victims who were reported missing have been identified, Levine Cava said the Miami-Dade Police Department is still searching the evidentiary pile "to ensure that all identifiable human remains are recovered."

The 98th victim was identified by her family as 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya. Her brother, Ikey Hedaya, told CBS Miami that her remains will be flown to the family's home in Midwood, Brooklyn, for a Jewish funeral followed by Shiva. Ikey said he had provided DNA samples and had visited the collapse site twice before his sister's body was identified.

This June 1, 2021 photo provided by Liz Segel shows Estelle Hedaya at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. AP

"She always mentioned God anytime she was struggling with anything," he told The Associated Press. "She had reached a different level spiritually, which allowed her to excel in all other areas."

The announcement marks the end of a weeks-long mission to find and identify the victims of the devastating collapse, which took place early in the morning on June 24. Rescuers moved millions of pounds of the debris before declaring their search had ended on Friday.

The site of the collapse is now mostly flat. Most of the debris has been moved to a warehouse where police continue to search for victims' personal items, according to CBS Miami.