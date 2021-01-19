Inauguration 2021: Swearing in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Live

    • A very different inaugural ceremony

      The inauguration of a president is usually marked by lavish balls, colorful parades and hundreds of thousands of spectators. But well before the January 20, 2021 swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, it was apparent that this year's event would look quite different. The January 6 assault on the Capitol and a raging coronavirus pandemic meant changes that were hard to miss, everything from masked inspectors to law enforcement in full tactical gear.

      Here is a look at the scene in Washington D.C. and environs for the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States.

      Here, a "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Roughly 191,500 U.S. flags were expected to cover a section of the National Mall to represent Americans unable to travel to Washington, D.C. for the ceremony this year.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Heavy security

      A National Guard member mans a security checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on January 19 in Washington, D.C. About 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed as additional security for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

      Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

    • View of the White House

      Banners announcing the inauguration are displayed outside the White House in Lafayette Park on the eve of the ceremony.

      Credit: ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images

    • Arriving from Delaware

      President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, disembark from an airplane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on  January 19, 2021 ahead of his inauguration.

      Credit: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    • Police presence

      Local and out-of-town police forces gather near Capitol Hill in preparation for Inauguration Day.

      Credit: Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    • Blocking traffic

      National Guard troops block traffic near the U.S. Capitol on January 19 in Washington, D.C. Tens of thousands of National Guard troops were deployed as additional security for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Wanted poster

      A National Guard member walks past a digital wanted poster on January 19, seeking information on suspects in the U.S. Capitol attack.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Socially distant

      A worker prepares the stage on Capitol Hill ahead of the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 19 in Washington, D.C. 

      Credit: Susan Walsh/Getty Images

    • Mall in daylight

      The National Mall is draped in flags ahead of the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

      Credit: Susan Walsh/Getty Images

    • Dog on patrol

      A K-9 unit patrols residential streets near a security perimeter on January 19 in Washington, D.C. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Rehearsing in masks

      People dressed in Revolutionary War-era military attire rehearse for an inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the gates of the White House on January 18.

      Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images

    • Field of Flags

      Blue lights are beamed into the night sky over the "Field of Flags" on the grounds of the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol dome in the distance.

      Credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images

    • Merch for sale

      T-shirts bearing the likeness of President-elect Joseph Biden for sale on a street in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Yegor Aleyev/TASS/Getty Images

    • A wave to the crowd

      President-elect Joe Biden waves as he and his wife Jill disembark a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 19, 2021.

      Credit: TOM BRENNER / REUTERS

    • On patrol

      Members of the National Guard gather near the U.S. Capitol on January 19, the day before the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

      Credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

    • Memorial service

      President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, listen as Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, speaks at a COVID-19 memorial service at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C, on January 19, 2021, to honor the lives of those lost to the pandemic.

      Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Solemn speech

      President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks at a memorial service for the 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2021.

      Credit: TOM BRENNER / REUTERS

    • Memorial service

      President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill look out at lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial service on January 19, 2021.

      Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

    • Resting up

      U.S. National Guard members sit on the pavement in central Washington, D.C. 

      Credit: Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images

    • Street art

      A man walks past an artist painting portraits of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on a street in Mumbai, India, ahead of their inauguration on January 20, 2021. Harris's mother was born in India and she will be the first person of South Asian American descent to serve as vide president.

      Credit: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    • Marine Band rehearsal

      Master Gunnery Sargent Matthew Harding, a trumpet player with "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, during a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 19, 2021

      Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

    • Flags on the National Mall

      The National Mall in Washington, D.C. is filled with American flags on January 19, 2021, ahead of Inauguration Day.

      Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

    • Stage is set

      A view of the empty stage the day before the 59th presidential inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. 

      Credit: POOL / REUTERS

    • Display of lights

      Lights surround the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, placed as a memorial to COVID-19 victims on January 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C., with the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol in the background.

      Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

    • Memorial lights

      Lights surround the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, placed as a memorial to COVID-19 victims, on January 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C., with the Washington Monument in the distance.

      Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

    • Harris speaks

      Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during a COVID-19 memorial service,  with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, on January 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

    • Flags at sunset

      The sun sets behind the Washington Monument, with a "Field of Flags" spread across the National Mall in the foreground, on January 19, 2021, as seen from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on the evening ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

      Credit: Susan Walsh / AP