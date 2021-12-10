Supreme Court gives green light to abortion clinics' legal challenge to Texas abortion law

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday said a legal challenge brought by abortion clinics in Texas against a state law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy can move forward.

The court sided with providers in allowing them to pursue a challenge against some of the defendants named in its suit, namely "executive licensing officials" who take enforcement actions against the clinics if they violate Texas' abortion law. The abortion clinics' earlier efforts to block enforcement of the law had been unsuccessful because the ban's unique design insulated it from federal court review.

In a separate unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Texas law brought by the Justice Department.

The law remains in effect while proceedings continue.

Since the Texas law went into effect at the beginning of September, abortions have effectively been outlawed in Texas, as the measure prohibits abortions after embryonic cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks of pregnancy and often before a woman knows she is pregnant. Some clinics in the state stopped providing abortions entirely, while others directed patients to neighboring states, where procedures are still being performed.

The central issue in the case, known as Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson, was not whether the Texas measure comports with the Supreme Court's past decisions on abortion, which prohibit states from outlawing abortions before fetal viability, generally between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy. Instead, the dispute before the high court focused on the law's novel enforcement mechanism and who could sue over the ban in federal court.

Texas officials crafted the law to allow private citizens, rather than state officials, to enforce it by filing lawsuits in state court against anyone who performs an abortion or "aids or abets" them. The ban's design complicated efforts by the clinics to stop it from taking effect, as it was unclear who should file suit against.