Photos: Deadly storms and tornadoes leave wake of destruction in central U.S.





Mark Humphrey/AP Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday into Saturday. In the photo above, people survey damage in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Mayfield, Kentucky Mark Humphrey / AP Cars line up in downtown Mayfield on Saturday.

Mayfield, Kentucky Timothy D. Easley / AP Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory. The factory collapsed, apparently trapping workers inside.

Mayfield, Kentucky JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images A woman walks away from what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory as emergency workers comb the rubble.

Mayfield, Kentucky Timothy D. Easley / AP Another image of emergency response workers digging through the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.

Bowling Green, Kentucky GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images Residents survey the damage after a tornado struck the area.

Monette, Arkansas @BriaJonesTV A tornado ripped through Monette Manor, a nursing home in Arkansas. At least one person has died.

Monette, Arkansas @BriaJonesTV Debris is scatted across the nursing home's parking lot.

Monette, Arkansas @BriaJonesTV A tree fell onto Monette Manor.

Monette, Arkansas @BriaJonesTV The powerful storm appears to have shattered the windows and taken the roof off of the nursing home in Arkansas.

Bowling Green, Kentucky GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images A resident of the The Cardinal Inn assesses the damage.

Mayfield, Kentucky Timothy D. Easley/AP A feed store in Mayfield is damaged.

Bowling Green, Kentucky GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images A resident looks at damage in one neighborhood.

Bowling Green, Kentucky GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images A house is missing its roof.

Bowling Green, Kentucky Dylan T. Lovan/AP A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building.

Kentucky CBS News An aerial view of the devastation.

Edwardsville, Illinois Jeff Roberson/AP Emergency vehicles staged outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville after it was heavily damaged when a strong storm moved through the area.