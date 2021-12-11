Photos: Deadly storms and tornadoes leave wake of destruction in central U.S.
Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday into Saturday.
In the photo above, people survey damage in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Mayfield, Kentucky
Cars line up in downtown Mayfield on Saturday.
Mayfield, Kentucky
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory. The factory collapsed, apparently trapping workers inside.
Mayfield, Kentucky
A woman walks away from what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory as emergency workers comb the rubble.
Mayfield, Kentucky
Another image of emergency response workers digging through the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Residents survey the damage after a tornado struck the area.
Monette, Arkansas
A tornado ripped through Monette Manor, a nursing home in Arkansas. At least one person has died.
Monette, Arkansas
Debris is scatted across the nursing home's parking lot.
Monette, Arkansas
A tree fell onto Monette Manor.
Monette, Arkansas
The powerful storm appears to have shattered the windows and taken the roof off of the nursing home in Arkansas.
Bowling Green, Kentucky
A resident of the The Cardinal Inn assesses the damage.
Mayfield, Kentucky
A feed store in Mayfield is damaged.
Bowling Green, Kentucky
A resident looks at damage in one neighborhood.
Bowling Green, Kentucky
A house is missing its roof.
Bowling Green, Kentucky
A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building.
Kentucky
An aerial view of the devastation.
Edwardsville, Illinois
Emergency vehicles staged outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville after it was heavily damaged when a strong storm moved through the area.