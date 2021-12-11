Live

Watch CBSN Live

Photos: Deadly storms and tornadoes leave wake of destruction in central U.S.

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS NEWS

Midwest Tornadoes
Mark Humphrey/AP

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday into Saturday.

In the photo above, people survey damage in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. 

Mayfield, Kentucky

Midwest Tornadoes
Mark Humphrey / AP

Cars line up in downtown Mayfield on Saturday. 

Mayfield, Kentucky

Midwest Tornadoes
Timothy D. Easley / AP

Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory. The factory collapsed, apparently trapping workers inside.

Mayfield, Kentucky

TOPSHOT-US-CLIMATE-WEATHER
JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images

A woman walks away from what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory as emergency workers comb the rubble.

Mayfield, Kentucky

APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes
Timothy D. Easley / AP

Another image of emergency response workers digging through the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

US-CLIMATE-STORM
GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images

Residents survey the damage after a tornado struck the area.

Monette, Arkansas

monette-manor-tornado-damage-1.jpg
@BriaJonesTV

A tornado ripped through Monette Manor, a nursing home in Arkansas. At least one person has died.

Monette, Arkansas

monette-manor-tornado-damage-2.jpg
@BriaJonesTV

Debris is scatted across the nursing home's parking lot. 

Monette, Arkansas

monette-manor-tornado-damage-3.jpg
@BriaJonesTV

A tree fell onto Monette Manor.

Monette, Arkansas

monette-manor-tornado-damage-4.jpg
@BriaJonesTV

The powerful storm appears to have shattered the windows and taken the roof off of the nursing home in Arkansas.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

TOPSHOT-US-CLIMATE-STORM
GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images

A resident of the The Cardinal Inn assesses the damage.

Mayfield, Kentucky

Midwest Tornadoes
Timothy D. Easley/AP

A feed store in Mayfield is damaged.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

US-CLIMATE-STORM
GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images

A resident looks at damage in one neighborhood.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

TOPSHOT-US-CLIMATE-STORM
GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images

A house is missing its roof.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Midwest Tornadoes
Dylan T. Lovan/AP

A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building.

Kentucky

kentucky.png
CBS News

An aerial view of the devastation.

Edwardsville, Illinois

Midwest Tornadoes
Jeff Roberson/AP

Emergency vehicles staged outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville after it was heavily damaged when a strong storm moved through the area.

Sophie Reardon
sophie-reardon.jpg

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

First published on December 11, 2021 / 2:52 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.