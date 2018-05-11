Sunday: Pompeo, Graham, Gates

Lawmakers this week joined a growing chorus who say President Trump deserves the coveted Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts "to end the Korean War, denuclearize the Korean peninsula, and bring peace to the region."

Hopes for a "big success" grew this week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned with three Americans who had been detained by the North Korean regime. The administration sees their release as a sign of goodwill from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose "highly-anticipated" summit with President Trump is now set for June 12 in Singapore.

President Trump also announced the capture of five senior ISIS leaders Thursday, seen as a pivotal success in decimating the extremist group that once dominated territory across Iraq and Syria. The announcement came as Iranian forces in Syria traded fire with Israel, the most dramatic escalation between the nations in recent years.

The assaults come on the heels of the president's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal earlier this week, as well as the controversial move of the American embassy to Jerusalem.

On Friday, AT&T fired a senior executive over payments from the telecom giant to Michael Cohen, calling its hiring of the longtime Trump personal attorney a "big mistake." The company's connection emerged this week after Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti claimed to have evidence of payments from major corporations and a Russian oligarch.

And also this week, CIA director nominee Gina Haspel appeared to secure key committee support for a favorable Senate nomination. After an at-times contentious hearing, senators have begun to take sides on the intelligence veteran's confirmation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo



Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina



Dan Balz, The Washington Post



