President Trump's pick to be the next CIA director, Gina Haspel, is due to be grilled by lawmakers in her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
Despite reports that Haspel was considering withdrawing her nomination amid concerns that the hearing could damage her and the CIA's reputations, Haspel appears to be moving forward.
In prepared remarks, Haspel is set to address the controversy surrounding her involvement in the CIA's "enhanced interrogation" programs. According to excerpts of her prepared testimony before the committee, she'll promise the CIA won't restart the program under her leadership.