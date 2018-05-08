Behind the Scenes: Recording a new "Face the Nation" theme

This Sunday, with a move to a new studio in Washington, D.C., "Face the Nation" will debut a dynamic new look. Along with that new look will come new Face the Nation theme music to welcome viewers to the broadcast.

Last month, under the guidance of Joel Beckerman and Mickey Alexander at Man Made Music, an orchestra of expert musicians came together and recorded a full-length theme. Elements within that recording will be selected and folded into parts of the broadcast – the opening score and the closing credits, for example, or the quick sting of music to welcome viewers back for the second half hour.

Face the Nation producer/editor Chris Gavin was in New York during the recording session to observe the behind-the-scenes process. He shot and edited the footage in the video above.

Check our website, Twitter and Facebook throughout the week as we roll out more material previewing the #FaceLift. And make sure you tune into Face the Nation this Sunday for our first broadcast from the new studio. Click here to check your local listings for airtimes.