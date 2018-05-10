Trump to greet detainees freed from North Korea

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrived early Thursday morning to greet three Americans as they flew into Joint Base Andrews, outside the U.S. capital, less than 24 hours after they were released by North Korea. The three men, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, were released during a visit on Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and were in the air less than one hour after being released in North Korea's capital city, Pyongyang.

In a statement ahead of their return, the three freed men thanked the U.S. government, Mr. Trump and the American people "for bringing us home."

"We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world," the three men said in a statement released by the State Department.

Vice President Pence arrived first at Andrews by helicopter early Thursday morning, followed by Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania.

Pompeo and the former detainees were flying in separate planes; Secretary Pompeo touched down first. The plane carrying the three former detainees was about half an hour behind Pompeo's.

Pompeo accompanied the men as he capped his 12-and-a-half hour trip to Pyongyang, which included a 90-minute visit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

KCNA/REUTERS

Pence issued a statement on Wednesday crediting "President Trump's tough minded diplomacy" with winning the release of the three men, saying the administration was "encouraged" by it, but warning, "we will not let off the pressure until we achieve full denuclearization" of North Korea.

North Korea released the prisoners as Pompeo visited the country to nail down the details of a looming meeting between Kim Jong Un and President Trump. U.S. officials are now planning for the summit to happen in Singapore, sources told CBS News on Wednesday.

As soon as the plane cleared North Korean airspace on Wednesday, Pompeo called Mr. Trump to inform him of the releases, and say that all three men were apparently in good health. Their families were then notified by State Department officials.

State Department officials kept the three former North Korean detainees away from members of the press during their trip back to the mainland United States. After departing North Korea, the two planes carrying Pompeo and the freed men stopped in Anchorage, Alaska, to refuel.

State Department officials refused to discuss anything but the most basic details of their conditions, citing privacy concerns.

Relatively little is known about the men's time in North Korean custody. All are Korean-Americans, and the circumstances under which they ended up in North Korean prisons remain unclear.

Kim Dong Chul, a former Virginia resident who had reportedly run a company on North Korea's border with Russia, had been sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of espionage. Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, who had both taught at a university in Pyongyang that was founded with donations from Christian groups, had been held for about one year and apparently had not been tried.

Tony Kim's son Sol Kim, a graduate student in California, is the only relative of the detainees to have appealed in public for their freedom. On learning of the release of Tony, who also uses the name Kim Sang-duk, his family expressed gratitude and credited Mr. Trump for engaging directly with North Korea.