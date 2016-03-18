Sunday: Bernie Sanders, John Kasich, Lindsey Graham, and a new 2016 focus group

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both turned in strong performances in this week's primaries in Ohio, Florida, and elsewhere - was it enough to ensure their eventual nomination? This Sunday on Face the Nation, we'll look at the state of the 2016 race in both parties. Plus, we'll break down the fight over President Obama's Supreme Court nominee.

We'll talk with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the insurgent challenger to Clinton who's shown remarkable resiliency. Can he bounce back from his disappointing showing this week? And what's his strategy in the back half of the primary season as he races to shrink Clinton's delegate lead?

We'll also interview Ohio Gov. John Kasich, whose big victory in his home state this week denied Trump a sizable pile of delegates. How is Kasich approaching the possibility of a contested convention? And can he realistically slingshot from a victory in Ohio to become the party's nominee?

We'll speak with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, whose own presidential bid came up short earlier this year. He's kept his voice in the mix as he urges his party to reject Trump, but did he ever think he'd be encouraging Americans to vote for Ted Cruz? And what does he make of Mr. Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court?

For more on the Supreme Court fight, we'll turn to CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford and Miguel Estrada, a former nominee to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals whose nomination was blocked by Democrats in 2003 and who is now a partner with Gibson, Dunn, and Crutcher LLP. Does Garland stand a chance of confirmation, given the GOP opposition to considering or even meeting the nominee? And is there any precedent for the situation that's now unfolding?

We'll have results from a focus group of Florida voters who aren't fond of either party's frontrunner - Trump or Clinton - moderated by Republican strategist and CBS News contributor Frank Luntz. How are these voters reacting to their potential choice in November?

Finally, as always, we'll break down the busy news week with an expert political panel, including USA Today's Susan Page, National Review's Reihan Salam, the New York Times' Jonathan Martin, and the Washington Post's Ruth Marcus.

It's going to be an exciting broadcast, so don't miss it! Check your local listings for airtimes.