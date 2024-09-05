Feds raid homes of NYPD commissioner, at least 2 other top officials in NYC Mayor Adams' administration, sources say

Mayor Adams comments on FBI corruption probe, subpoenas Mayor Adams comments on FBI corruption probe, subpoenas 02:12

NEW YORK - The homes of at least three top officials in Mayor Eric Adams' administration were raided by authorities Wednesday, sources told CBS News New York, including the home of Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

The NYPD said it is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's office that's looking into members of the department, though it did not specify which personnel were under investigation. A spokesperson said the department is cooperating with the investigation.

Sources told CBS News New York the investigation involves NYPD executives who have been asked to voluntarily surrender their electronic devices.

Authorities raided the homes of Sheena Wright and Philip Banks on Sept. 4, 2024. NYC.gov and Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The homes of first deputy mayor Sheena Wright and deputy mayor Philip Banks were also raided Wednesday morning. FBI agents participated.

Wright shares a home with Schools Chancellor David Banks. Philip Banks is David Banks' brother.

Sources say the cell phones of Wright and Philip Banks were taken as part of the raids.

"Today is all about the kids of New York City, and that's what we're going to focus on," David Banks said Thursday, which was the first day of classes for New York City public schools.

So far, there's been no official reason given for the raids, though sources familiar with the investigation say it is not believed to be connected to a previous investigation into pricey flight upgrades on international flights to Turkey as part of the corruption investigation into Adams' 2021 campaign.

It's the latest sign of law enforcement interest in the Adams administration. Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign is being investigated for corruption, with new subpoenas being issued in July. Adams himself was subpoenaed

In 2023, the FBI raided the home of Adams' then-fundraiser Brianna Suggs, in an investigation that is believed to be centered around campaign financing.

Adams has said he's cooperating with any investigation underway.

Wright is an attorney, and has served in the Adams administration since 2022, initially as first deputy mayor of strategic initiatives before being named first deputy mayor in 2023. She previously was president and CEO of United Way of New York City, and held the same roles at the Abyssinian Development Corporation.

Philip Banks joined the Adams administration as deputy mayor for public safety in 2022. He previously served as chief of department in the NYPD.