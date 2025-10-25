Day 1 of early voting in NYC mayor's race draws tens of thousands of New Yorkers to the polls

Voters in New York City hit the polls Saturday as early voting got underway.

According to unofficial, preliminary numbers from the Board of Elections, nearly 80,000 voters checked in across all five boroughs.

More than 24,000 people cast their votes in Manhattan, followed by Brooklyn with just over 22,000, Queens with just over 19,000, the Bronx with nearly 8,000 and Staten Island with just under 6,500.

NYC mayoral election is make or break for some voters

Voters who spoke to CBS News New York said issues of concern are affordability, immigration, schools, homelessness, crime and policing.

For some early voters, this election is make or break. They say if the candidate they voted for doesn't win, they may have no choice but to move out of the city.

"I have like five friends that already left New York because they couldn't afford it," Bronx resident Lansana Keita said. "Depending on who won, I'm gonna stick it out for another year."

Ballots also contain six questions about topics including affordable housing and moving local elections to presidential years to boost voter turnout.

For now, voters agree this election holds weight in the future of the city.

"'Cause I don't want the machines to be down on Election Day, so I get out here early," Bronx voter Terri H. said.

"More people voting, more people participating, that's what it's all about. We get better results, I think," Harlem voter Ian Green said.

Candidates on the campaign trail as early voting begins

All three candidates made public appearances on Saturday.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa voted early, remaining defiant that he's staying in the race.

"Today, I cast my vote for myself and the Republican line, straight down the line," he said. "Today, it should be the last time we hear that Curtis Sliwa should drop out."

Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo announced an endorsement from the United Clergy Coalition.

"You want to build affordable housing? Partner with the faith-based community. You want to do mental health services, community-based mental health services? Do it with a faith-based community. Economic development with the faith-based community," he said.

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani met with business leaders in Brooklyn.

"I'm going to be voting on Election Day. And my message to early voters, of which I've already met a number, is that this is our opportunity, it continues to be one, to make the most expensive city in America affordable."