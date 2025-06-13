4 detainees escaped from Newark ICE facility, DHS says. Here's what's happening at Delaney Hall.

Four detainees escaped when tensions boiled over at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility known as Delaney Hall on Thursday in Newark, the Department of Homeland Security confirms.

Officials have not said how the detainees managed to escape or when.

"Additional law enforcement partners have been brought in to find these escapees and a [be on the lookout] has been disseminated," DHS said in a statement Friday. "We encourage the public to call 911 or the ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE if they have information that may lead to the locating of these individuals."

On Thursday night, tensions rose after reports of inhumane conditions and lack of food inside the federal immigration detention center. One woman whose husband was held inside told CBS News New York that a fight broke out during lunch.

Reports of inhumane conditions inside Newark ICE facility

Family members said detainees were allegedly not fed for 20 hours and, even then, were given only a small amount of food.

"We came to visit one family member we have here inside. He called yesterday saying that he was very worried about what was happening inside, because they weren't feeding them, they weren't getting food and everybody got crazy," one family member said.

One man who was recently released said he was held there for 28 days and described being treated worse than an animal. He said the conditions were unhygienic, he wasn't given enough food to eat and no one would answer questions about why they were being held.

Sen. Andy Kim and Rep. Rob Menendez showed up at the facility for an unannounced congressional oversight visit Friday, hoping to look into the conditions inside. They also wanted to check if the staff, hired by ICE, were properly vetted.

It appears they were allowed inside, but have not come out yet to share what they saw.

Weeks of debate over Delaney Hall

It was just over a month ago that Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for trespassing during a skirmish outside the facility. The charge was later dropped, and he has since sued.

The mayor has claimed the 1,000-bed facility opened without the necessary permits and blocked inspections. The Department of Homeland Security denies those allegations.

"We are concerned about reports of what has transpired at Delaney Hall this evening, ranging from withholding food and poor treatment, to uprising and escaped detainees. This entire situation lacks sufficient oversight of every basic detail — including local zoning laws and fundamental constitutional rights," Baraka said in a statement early Friday morning. "This is why city officials and our congressional delegation need to be allowed entry to observe and monitor, any why private prisons pose a very real problem to our state and its constitution. We demand immediate answers and clear communication with the GEO Group and the Department of Homeland Security. We must put an end to this chaos and not allow this operation to continue unchecked."

Rep. Lamonica McIver is still facing charges of impeding law enforcement during the scuffle. She said she plans to enter a not-guilty plea.

"I am carefully monitoring the situation unfolding at Delaney Hall, and am in contact with local and state law enforcement and officials. I have serious concerns about the reports of abusive circumstances at the facility," McIver said in a statement Thursday night. "Even now, as we are hearing reports from news organizations and advocates on the ground about a lack of food and basic rights for those inside, the administration appears to be stonewalling efforts to learn the truth. My office has reached out to ICE for answers. ICE has not yet provided them."