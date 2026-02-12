Savannah Guthrie shares video clips of her missing mom Nancy when she was younger: "We will never give up on her"

Savannah Guthrie shared two throwback video clips and a family photo of her mother Nancy Guthrie on Instagram as she remains missing for a second week.

"Our lovely mom," Savannah Guthrie wrote in the caption Thursday, alongside a yellow heart. "We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope."

Savannah Guthrie has two siblings: Annie and Camron Guthrie. The videos and image appear to show the three of them when they were young children, and in one clip, they are smelling flowers.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have been pleading for their mother's safe return, using social media to appeal directly to whoever may have taken their mother and to ask for the public's assistance.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the 84-year-old's disappearance. In what could be a major break in the case, a pair of black gloves was found near her home and will be tested for DNA, sources close to the investigation told CBS News.

Video from the New York Post shows investigators picking up one of the gloves from the side of a road. The glove, seen in images, resembles one on the hand of a masked person who was caught on video outside Nancy Guthrie's home the night she disappeared. The person was also wearing an apparent weapon and a backpack.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1 after not showing up for church. She had been dropped off at home by her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni the night before, and authorities believe she was abducted overnight.

Nancy Guthrie has limited mobility and relies on daily medication, according to officials.

The FBI is working to find out who is behind a ransom note that was first sent to CBS News' Tucson affiliate KOLD demanding Bitcoin. An apparent second deadline for payment passed on Monday.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that blood was found inside the house. Blood found outside the home was confirmed to belong to Nancy Guthrie.

Neighbors have been urged to share any home video camera footage. Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is being asked to call (520)-882-7463. The FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery or the arrest and conviction of people involved in her disappearance.