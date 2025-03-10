Protests grow over pro-Palestinian activist's arrest as judge says he can't be deported yet

Rally held for Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil | Team coverage Rally held for Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil | Team coverage 05:19

A judge is slamming the brakes on the Trump administration's attempt to deport a pro-Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University's 2024 student encampment protests.

The judge ordered the Trump administration and attorneys for Mahmoud Khalil to appear for a conference Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. at court in Lower Manhattan.

"To preserve the Court's jurisdiction pending a ruling on the petition, [Khalil] shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court orders otherwise," Judge Jesse Furman wrote.

Khalil was arrested Saturday night at his university-owned apartment by federal immigration authorities. Khalil's attorney Amy Greer said they claimed they were acting on a State Department order to revoke Khalil's student visa and green card.

According to an ICE database, Khalil is being held in Jena, Louisiana awaiting immigration court proceedings that might result in his deportation.

President Trump said Monday that Khalil's arrest was just the first "of many to come."

Word of the judge's decision comes as protesters took to the streets of Manhattan to demonstrate against Khalil's arrest. Demonstrators gathered at a Foley Square to call for his release. That group of protesters then started marching through Lower Manhattan.

