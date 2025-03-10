Watch CBS News
Local News

Protests grow over pro-Palestinian activist's arrest as judge says he can't be deported yet

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Rally held for Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil | Team coverage
Rally held for Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil | Team coverage 05:19

A judge is slamming the brakes on the Trump administration's attempt to deport a pro-Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University's 2024 student encampment protests

The judge ordered the Trump administration and attorneys for Mahmoud Khalil to appear for a conference Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. at court in Lower Manhattan.

"To preserve the Court's jurisdiction pending a ruling on the petition, [Khalil] shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court orders otherwise," Judge Jesse Furman wrote.

Khalil was arrested Saturday night at his university-owned apartment by federal immigration authorities. Khalil's attorney Amy Greer said they claimed they were acting on a State Department order to revoke Khalil's student visa and green card. 

According to an ICE database, Khalil is being held in Jena, Louisiana awaiting immigration court proceedings that might result in his deportation.   

President Trump said Monday that Khalil's arrest was just the first "of many to come." 

Word of the judge's decision comes as protesters took to the streets of Manhattan to demonstrate against Khalil's arrest. Demonstrators gathered at a Foley Square to call for his release. That group of protesters then started marching through Lower Manhattan. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.