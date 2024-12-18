UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione expected to waive extradition on Thursday

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect indicted on murder, terrorism charges UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect indicted on murder, terrorism charges 02:36

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. -- Luigi Mangione, charged in the early December murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, could be back in New York sooner rather than later.

An attorney for Mangione told CBS News New York on Wednesday he will waive extradition at his hearing in Pennsylvania on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources say New York City Police detectives will be on hand at the 8:30 a.m. court proceeding to make sure Mangione is then transported straight to central booking at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he will be photographed before an arraignment hearing that will likely happen either late Thursday or early Friday.

"If he waives extradition, that should be quite quick," said Anna Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School. "The idea is we want to be able to get him over here to answer the charges that are pending here in New York, so in a matter of a day or two at most."

Cominsky was asked what the benefit would be of Mangione waiving extradition on Thursday.

"The benefit is he gets his New York case to start. We already know that Pennsylvania has said they are not going to move forward with their case until the New York case is completed, and so this means that once he's here, he can actually be arraigned and the case can begin with respect to his New York charges," she said.

If for some reason Mangione ends up contesting his extradition, a spokesman said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will quickly sign a special warrant that could get him back to New York City in a matter of days or weeks.

"I'm ready to bring him back here and make sure that justice is served to someone who had the audacity to gun down any New Yorker. I don't care what their title is. With that brazen move on our streets must result in severe consequences," Hochul said.

CBS News New York has learned new details about Mangione's communication in the Pennsylvania prison where he's being held. The 26-year-old suspect has received 40 emails and 53 pieces of mail since his arrest last week at an Altoona McDonald's, and has had 158 deposits into his commissary account. He has also had three visitors. Not from family, but rather his three attorneys, including Manhattan prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Luigi Mangione indicted on murder, terrorism charges

Mangione was indicted Tuesday on 11 charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, in the brazen assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this month.

"This was a killing that, it was intended to evoke terror, and we've seen that reaction," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday.

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock, attention and intimidation," Bragg continued. "It occurred in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatening the safety of local residents and tourists alike, commuters and business people just starting out on their day."

The indictment also confirmed the words "deny" and "depose" were written on shell casings found at the scene, and "delay" was written on one of the bullets, an apparent nod to the "three Ds of insurance," a phase used by critics of the industry.

"We really need to see more, with respect to why is it that the prosecutor believes that they have evidence that supports that terrorism charge. Why is it that they believe that it wasn't just an intent to kill an individual but also to terrorize others, to put fear in others, which is required in order to substantiate that," Cominsky said.

"We don't celebrate murders"

The NYPD flagged what appears to be a wave of online support for Mangione from people expressing anger toward the health care industry, along with serious online threats since Thompson's murder.

"There is no heroism in what Mangione did. This was a senseless act of violence, it was a cold and calculated crime that stole a life and put New Yorkers at risk," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

"We don't celebrate murders and we don't lionize the killing of anyone, and any attempt to rationalize this is vile, reckless and offensive to our deeply held principles of justice," Tisch added.