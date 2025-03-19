Republican Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn charged after prostitution sting arrest

Prostitution sting yields charges for Republican Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn Prostitution sting yields charges for Republican Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn 01:56

A Republican Minnesota state senator arrested earlier this week after an alleged attempt to solicit sex from a minor faces federal charges.

On Wednesday, Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids was federally charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office has no tolerance for public officials who violate federal law—particularly those laws meant to protect children," Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said.

Eichorn, 40, was also initially charged in Hennepin County with prostitution. The exact charge alleges he "intentionally hired or offered or agreed to hire an individual who [he] believes to be under the age of 18 years, but at least 16 years of age, to engage in sexual penetration or sexual contact."

However, the state charge was later dropped because Eichorn was federally charged on the same allegations, which the county attorney's office says is "common practice."

According to the federal charges, Eichorn's arrest was the result of an undercover operation to target commercial sex involving juveniles, which began earlier this month.

"Law enforcement placed online advertisements offering commercial sex. Unbeknownst to the prospective sex buyers, it was in fact undercover law enforcement officers who received and responded to the messages," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said in a release.

On March 11, undercover officers began receiving messages from Eichorn where he, according to the federal complaint, said, "I saw your post and [sic] change you are still available tonight?" and "What's a guy [sic] gota tdo to get with the hottest girl online tonight."

During the conversations, the "girl" gave her age as 17 multiple times, according to the federal complaint. After one such instance, Eichorn replied, "I think age of consent is 17 when do ya turn 18 ... It's [sic] says age of consent is 16 ... over 18 is in a position of authority over you like a teacher or friends [sic] parent," that complaint states.

Eichorn also asked for pictures multiple times, including "a naught [sic] pic of you to show me your [sic] real," charges state.

Eichorn allegedly arranged to meet with the girl in Bloomington, where he was arrested on Monday. Police searched him and his vehicle, finding two cellphones — which will also be searched — a condom and cash, the state complaint said.

After his arrest, Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the state legislature called for his resignation.

Eichorn was one of the authors of a Minnesota Senate bill to define "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness. He was also one of the GOP lawmakers who called for DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign after she was charged with burglary last spring. Her trial is set for June and she has pleaded not guilty.

Eichorn remains in custody.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.