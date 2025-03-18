Minnesota GOP Sen. Justin Eichorn arrested after alleged attempt to solicit minor for sex, police say

Toddler hurt after being trapped under car, and more headlines

Police in the Twin Cities say a Minnesota Republican state senator has been arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a minor.

According to Bloomington police, detectives communicated with the man, identified as 40-year-old Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, who thought he was talking with a 16-year-old girl. Eichorn was most recently one of the authors of a bill by Minnesota Senate Republicans to define "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness.

The detective arranged to meet Eichorn Monday on the 8300 block of Normandale Avenue, police say, and Eichorn later arrived in a pickup truck. He was then arrested without incident.

Eichorn is in custody and will be transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center. Felony charges of soliciting a person under 18 years old to practice prostitution are pending from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Justin Eichorn Bloomington police

WCCO left a message for Eichorn's legislative assistant Tuesday, but has yet to hear back.

Minnesota Republicans call for Eichorn's resignation

Minnesota Senate Republicans released a statement in response to Eichorn's arrest, calling for his resignation.

"We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family," the statement said.

Minnesota House Republican leaders Speakr Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, and Leader Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, also released a statement, calling for his resignation.

"While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, released a statement calling the accusation "disturbing."

"The felony allegation against Senator Eichorn is deeply disturbing, and raises serious questions that will need to be answered by the court, as well as his caucus and constituents," Murphy said.

The investigation remains active.

Eichorn is among GOP lawmakers calling for DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign after she was charged with burglary last spring. Her trial is set for June and she has pleaded not guilty.

The story is developing and will be updated.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.