President Biden, VP Harris, former President Trump all visiting Flight 93 National Memorial today

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Today marks 23 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are all expected to be in Pennsylvania today to honor to the lives lost that day.

The Flight 93 National Memorial in rural Somerset County, a little more than an hour from Pittsburgh, marks the place where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers and crew voted to fight back against a group hijackers.

United Airlines Flight 93 was one of four planes hijacked that morning. Two were crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City and a third was crashed into the Pentagon.

It's believed the terrorists' aboard Flight 93 intended to target the U.S. Capitol building.

Forty Flight 93 passengers and crew members lost their lives that day.

Today's public events at the Flight 93 National Memorial

The 23rd observance of the Moment of Remembrance will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Memorial Plaza.

During the observance, the names of the passengers and crew members who were on the flight will be read aloud with the ringing of bells.

Anyone attending the event is encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and to walk to the site.

The event is free and open to the public.

President Biden and Vice President Harris visiting Flight 93 National Memorial today

President Biden and Vice President Harris will be coming to Pennsylvania to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial this afternoon.

In a statement, Biden said in part that "the heroes of Flight 93, who confronted terror with absolute courage and undoubtedly saved more American lives."

Before heading to Pennsylvania, Mr. Biden and Harris will be participating in a commemoration ceremony at ground zero in New York City at 8:30 this morning.

In a statement, Harris said in part that "we should all reflect on what binds us together as one: the greatest privilege on Earth, the pride and privilege of being an American."

The two are expected to arrive in Johnstown, Pa. around 11:30 this morning.

The wreath-laying ceremony in Pennsylvania is set to take place at 12:45 p.m. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is also expected to attend.

Following the ceremony, Mr. Biden and Harris will travel to Washington, D.C. for a similar ceremony at the Pentagon.

Former President Trump also visiting Flight 93 National Memorial

Former President Trump will also be coming to the Flight 93 National Memorial today.

Trump is expected to arrive sometime this afternoon and will be participating in a private wreath-laying ceremony.

Reports say that prior to coming to Pennsylvania, Trump has plans to visit both the 9/11 memorial and a fire station in New York City.