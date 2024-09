Solemn ceremonies take place on 23rd remembrance of Sept. 11 attacks Wednesday marks the 23rd remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks, and solemn ceremonies were held in New York City at the site of the World Trade Center, in Virginia at the Pentagon, and in western Pennsylvania at the Flight 93 National Memorial. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose has more on the remembrance and those who came out to pay their respects.