Trump to mark 9/11 with visit to Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former President Donald Trump is coming to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday to mark the Sept. 11 terroristic attacks, according to KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are also planning a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial on Wednesday. It's not yet known what time Biden, Harris or Trump will visit. The White House says Biden and Harris will also travel to Ground Zero and the Pentagon.

The Flight 93 National Memorial in rural Somerset County, about an hour and a half from Pittsburgh, marks the place where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers and crew voted to fight back against the hijackers. It's believed the terrorists' intended target was most likely the U.S. Capitol Building.

"Because of the quick and determined actions of the passengers and crew, Flight 93 was the only one of the four hijacked aircraft that failed to reach the terrorists' intended target that day," the National Park Service explains on its website.

"The passengers and crew showed unity, courage, and defiance in the face of adversity. Today the National Park Service, volunteers, and partners work to honor their actions, and understand fully the legacy of Flight 93 and the events of September 11, 2001."

Politicians often visit the memorial to mark the 9/11 attacks. Last year, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended a wreath-laying ceremony and in 2020, both then-President Trump and Biden visited to pay their respects.