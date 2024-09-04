Biden, Harris to honor heroes of Flight 93 in Shanksville on Sept. 11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will pay their respects at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11.

The White House announced that Biden and Harris will travel to Ground Zero in New York, the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville and the Pentagon in Arlington to honor and remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. More details will be announced later, the White House said.

The Flight 93 National Memorial in rural Somerset County, about an hour and a half from Pittsburgh, marks the place where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers and crew voted to fight back against the hijackers. It's believed the terrorists' intended target was most likely the U.S. Capitol Building.

"Because of the quick and determined actions of the passengers and crew, Flight 93 was the only one of the four hijacked aircraft that failed to reach the terrorists' intended target that day," the National Park Service explains on its website.

"The passengers and crew showed unity, courage, and defiance in the face of adversity. Today the National Park Service, volunteers, and partners work to honor their actions, and understand fully the legacy of Flight 93 and the events of September 11, 2001."

Politicians often visit the memorial to mark the 9/11 attacks. Last year, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended a wreath-laying ceremony and in 2020, both then-President Trump and Biden visited to pay their respects.