Donald Trump's rally draws apparent sellout crowd to Madison Square Garden

Former President Donald Trump packs Madison Square Garden for campaign rally Former President Donald Trump packs Madison Square Garden for campaign rally 05:18

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people from around the New York area and other parts of the country descended on Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon for former President Donald Trump's campaign rally.

The NYPD said it had drones over the area, robots, and a helicopter, as well as antiterrorism units outside monitoring the situation to keep everyone safe.

With just nine days to go until Election Day, a new CBS News poll has the two presidential candidates neck and neck, with Vice President Kamala Harris at 50% and Trump at 49% among likely voters. In battleground states, both are polling at 50%.

The focus of the respective campaigns has been on issues including immigration, the war between Israel and Hamas, and crime.

Trump, JD Vance, Elon Musk and Melania Trump spoke

Sunday's rally marked a detour from the battleground states for Trump. When Trump entered the arena there was applause, a standing ovation, and the crowd started chanting. Every seat appeared to be filled, from the floor to the highest sections.

In his remarks, Trump framed Vice President Kamala Harris as a "trainwreck" and said electing her would "gamble with the lives of millions."

His speech included familiar campaign lines about immigration, his deportation plans, crime and the border,

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Among those who took the stage before the former president spoke were vice presidential nominee JD Vance and billionaire supporter Elon Musk.

In a surprise, Melania Trump also made an appearance and introduced her husband. It was her first public political speech of this campaign cycle and the first time she has introduced her husband at an event this cycle. Mrs. Trump has largely stayed away from campaigning this year, appearing with her husband only a handful of times throughout Trump's third presidential run.

Other speakers included Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr., and Staten Island activist Scott LoBaido.

"President Trump grew up here. He's a New Yorker," Giuliani said. "That's why people get a little bit annoyed at him. He speaks his mind."

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance speaks before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct, 27, 2024 in New York City. Michael M Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Trump supporters revel in former president's appearance

The former president is from Queens. CBS News New York met supporters from his home borough, as well as a couple from Chicago and others from around the New York area.

"I just love him, and he's the best. I want the economy to get better," a woman said.

"We have an influx of migrants, illegal migrants. Our economy is ... just go to the grocery store," a man from Dutchess County added.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman was one of several Long Island representatives who came to the Garden in the Trump motorcade.

"Just look around. This is incredible. We're in New York City in the middle of, you know, this is liberal ... one of the most liberal cities in the country, and it's amazing," New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov said.

Vulgar language during the introductions

Before Trump took the stage, there was some vulgar language in the speeches. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who goes by Kill Tony, referred made a crude joke referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" and made other offensive jokes about Black people and Latinos.

Sid Rosenberg, a radio host Trump often talks to, called Hillary Clinton a "sick son of a b***," and referred to migrants as "f***ing illegals."

David Rem, a childhood friend of Trump's, called Harris "the antichrist."

Grant Cardone, a business owner, said Harris "and her pimp handlers will destroy the country."

and contributed to this report.