Connecticut flooding kills at least 2 people as rain falls up to "1,000-year level" in parts of the state

DANBURY, Conn. -- At least two people were found dead Monday in Connecticut, a day after over 100 had to be rescued as torrential rain brought extreme flooding to the western part of the state.

In Oxford, emergency crews saved over a dozen people Sunday, but two women were swept away in the floodwaters Sunday in the town about 15 miles northwest of New Haven.

The Beacon Hose Company No. 1 used its tower ladder as a bridge to remove 19 people and a dog from floodwaters at the Brookside Inn Restaurant and a nearby residence.

Two bodies believed to be the missing women were found Monday, said Connecticut State Police Col. Daniel Loughman.

"Last night the Connecticut State Police assisted with assets and in personnel in the rescue efforts to extract those who were stranded in Kettletown State Park as well as Jackson Cove on Lake Zoar. The only access to rescue was by boat. The efforts were successful and they were evacuated to a shelter in Southbury," Loughman said. "Yesterday, it was reported that two women were swept away by floodwaters in the town of Oxford. Two individuals have been located today and it's believed that the recoveries were of the individuals witnessed and reportedly swept away by floodwaters."

"It's just a reminder that we have to hang together at a time like this, especially given the tragedy," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "Those two women just swept away. It's just incredible, what happened there."

"1,000-year" rainfall

"We are talking about rainfall, in some areas, in the 1,000-year level. So we're talking anywhere from 25-year level, 100-year level, 500-year level, up to 1,000-year level. So it's really historic, unprecedented flooding," said Connecticut Deputy Commissioner of Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Brenda Bergeron.

A state of emergency is in effect.

Videos posted on social media show flooded roads and stranded cars all over western Connecticut. Many roads in the region remain closed.

Lamont urged motorists to avoid catastrophe by driving through floodwaters.

"When you see those yellow cones, stop. You may say, 'Oh my gosh, look at that road, it looks like it's OK to me, I don't see that much water.' There could be a culvert under there, water could be going under. That thing could go at any time. Please pay special attention there," Lamont said.

In a message Sunday night, Lamont called the storm "historic."

Danbury flooding

Danbury, a city with about 87,000 residents that borders Putnam County, New York, is dealing with road closures and damage.

City workers moved mud with muscles to try to reopen Shelter Rock Road on Monday after the epic rain storm.

"This morning, it was nothing but mud. It was nothing but mud," said Leon Breece, with Danbury's Public Works Department.

The mud washed down from the Berkshire Hills Apartment Complex. It caused flooding that eroded the road and cut a path through the landscaping. Residents were told to evacuate.

"I grabbed my bananas, I grabbed some towels, my shampoo," said Angelica Alvarenga.

Road collapses in Monroe, CT flooding

Roads across western Connecticut paid a price, including a significant road collapse near Stevenson Dam in Monroe, about 12 miles north of Bridgeport, where almost 10 inches of rain fell.

"So this is quite heavily traveled throughout the day and this will cause an inconvenience to not only us but to our surrounding neighbors," said Monroe Police Chief Kevin White.

"I'm kind of just amazed, you know, just to see what Mother Nature really can do. It's impressive but terrifying at the same time," said Joe Hough, a Monroe resident.

