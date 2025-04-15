Connecticut man who says he was held captive for 20 years chooses new name in first statement

Photos show inside of Connecticut home where man says he was held hostage for 20 years

The Waterbury, Connecticut, man who said his stepmother held him captive for two decades has released his first statement.

The man identifies himself in the statement as "S" in order to protect his identity.

Read more: Man says he was held captive in room 20 years and set fire to escape, but stepmother denies all

"I am free"

Please call me 'S.' This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free.

I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free.

I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told.

I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then. To all the health care professionals who have helped and nurtured me, thank you. In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32.

I also want to thank the first responders, the law enforcement investigators and everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable. Thank you to everyone at Safe Haven Waterbury and everyone who has given to the GoFundMe page that will help cover some of the overwhelming expenses I will face in the weeks, months and years to come.

I am grateful to the conservator and my attorney, who will help guide me through the legal process ahead. They have been invaluable to me, and I am grateful for their tireless support.

Much has already been said that tells part of the story of the abuse I endured. Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told.

I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn't just a story. It's my life.

Thank you all for your thoughts and messages, your support and your continued prayers as I recover. Please forward any inquiries about my recovery, requests for information or interviews, or the process ahead to David Guarino at Survivors Say, who has volunteered to serve as my spokesman.

Thank you.

Photos show shocking conditions inside the home

The statement comes on the heels of police releasing dozens of photos showing the interior of the home.

The disturbing photos show the home where the 32-year-old man said he was held captive. The images also capture damage from the fire he said he set in order to get free.

An image of one of the rooms inside the Waterbury, Connecticut house that a man says he was held hostage in for 20 years by his stepmother. Waterbury Police Department

The photos show the filthy stairway leading up to the second floor, where S says he we has held locked in a small room since the age of 11.

An image show filthy stairs leading to the second floor, where the son told investigators he was locked in a small room since he was 11 years old. Waterbury Police Department

Stepmother faces multiple charges, denies holding him captive

Kimberly Sullivan, 57, has pleaded not guilty to charges including kidnapping and felony assault. She was released pending trial but is required to wear electronic monitoring.

"I know everyone wants to crucify her. Everyone's already convicted her, but that's not how this works," her attorney Ioannis Kaloidis said at the time.

She's due back in court next week.