Photos show inside of Connecticut home where man says he was held hostage for 20 years

We're getting a first look inside the Waterbury, Connecticut home where a man claims his stepmother held him captive for two decades.

Police on Monday released dozens of photos of the inside of what some have described as a house of horrors.

What the photos show

From the kitchen to bedrooms and bathrooms, each disturbing photo reveals the horrific living conditions inside the home where a 32-year-old man says his stepmother held him captive for 20 years.

Images also show damage from a fire, which the victim told police he started on Feb. 17 in an effort to get free.

An image of one of the rooms inside the Waterbury, Connecticut house that a man says he was held hostage in for 20 years by his stepmother. Waterbury Police Department

Body camera video from that day shows first responders carrying the son into an ambulance.

The new photos show filthy stairs leading to the second floor, where the son told investigators he was locked in a small room since he was 11 years old, with no visits to the doctor or dentist, and barely enough food to stay alive.

Photos show some doors having locks, but it's not clear which room he was in.

"We believe that he may have walked through the fire to get out of the room that he was in. But he was, um, he stands at 5-foot-9 and he weighed 68 pounds. It's amazing he's alive," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Stepmother facing multiple charges

The son's stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges that included kidnapping and felony assault. The 57-year-old was placed on electronic monitoring.

Her attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, made it clear she's innocent until proven guilty.

"I know everyone wants to crucify her. Everyone's already convicted her, but that's not how this works and it's not how it's going to work," Kaloidis said.

Tracy Vallerand, the victim's biological mother who surrendered custody more than 30 years ago, was also at court and called for justice for her son.

"She should be in prison just like she kept my son. It's disgusting," Vallerand said.

Sullivan is due back in court on April 22.