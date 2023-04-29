CBS Mornings Deals: Take 65% off a jewelry luggage clutch

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travaliere

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a jewelry luggage clutch for 65% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Jewelry Luggage Clutch by Travaliere

Travaliere

This clutch can help keep your items untangled and protected. Pull down the jewelry drape, then place your necklaces, rings and bracelets inside the compartments. Gently tug the tab. The system will automatically retract.

Jewelry Luggage Clutch by Travaliere, $80 (regularly $229)

Loungewear by Pudus Lifestyle Co.

Pudus Lifestyle Co

This family-run loungewear brand has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things. Choose from a variety of cozy loungewear including sweatshirts, pajama pants, T-shirt dresses and jumpsuits.

Items are 25% off now.

Loungewear by Pudus Lifestyle Co., $38 and up (regularly $50 and up)

Chocolate Gift Boxes by Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro

Sweet Kiss

Looking for a sweet Mother's Day gift idea? Sweet Kiss is run by a mother-daughter duo. The brand makes Brazilian chocolates called Brigadeiro. These chocolates are made with sweet condensed milk, cream, butter and premium chocolate. Each Brigadeiro is hand dipped in a variety of chocolate sprinkles and nuts.

Chocolate Gift Boxes by Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro, $40

Sling Bag + Leash by Springer Pets

Springer Pets

The Sling Bag + Leash by Springer Pets is made to hold your phone, cards and keys while you walk your dog. It features a built-in poop bag dispenser and a mesh pocket for holding treats.

It's on sale for 30% off.

Sling Bag + Leash by Springer Pets, $60 (regularly $85)

