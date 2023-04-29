Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: Take 65% off a jewelry luggage clutch

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 03:50
trvl-3-2-accfde66-4390-4cdd-8c3b-ed0a9dc9e11c.jpg
Travaliere

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a jewelry luggage clutch for 65% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Jewelry Luggage Clutch by Travaliere

trvl-17-2.jpg
Travaliere

This clutch can help keep your items untangled and protected. Pull down the jewelry drape, then place your necklaces, rings and bracelets inside the compartments. Gently tug the tab. The system will automatically retract.

Jewelry Luggage Clutch by Travaliere, $80 (regularly $229)

$80 at CBS Deals

Loungewear by Pudus Lifestyle Co.

squareimage-52-760e20f5-4d37-4dfa-9729-1a4a1c3723c0.png
Pudus Lifestyle Co

This family-run loungewear brand has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things. Choose from a variety of cozy loungewear including sweatshirts, pajama pants, T-shirt dresses and jumpsuits.

Items are 25% off now.

Loungewear by Pudus Lifestyle Co., $38 and up (regularly $50 and up)

$38 and up at CBS Deals

Chocolate Gift Boxes by Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro

squareimage-9-8c6f88c4-bd42-4580-b90d-d41e3d67d739.png
Sweet Kiss

Looking for a sweet Mother's Day gift idea? Sweet Kiss is run by a mother-daughter duo. The brand makes Brazilian chocolates called Brigadeiro. These chocolates are made with sweet condensed milk, cream, butter and premium chocolate. Each Brigadeiro is hand dipped in a variety of chocolate sprinkles and nuts.

Chocolate Gift Boxes by Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro, $40

$40 at CBS Deals

Sling Bag + Leash by Springer Pets

leashbaglifestylec2.jpg
Springer Pets

The Sling Bag + Leash by Springer Pets is made to hold your phone, cards and keys while you walk your dog. It features a built-in poop bag dispenser and a mesh pocket for holding treats. 

It's on sale for 30% off. 

Sling Bag + Leash by Springer Pets, $60 (regularly $85)

$60 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 9:07 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.